'Dono alag alag hai?': Netizens spark memefest as Google Chrome changes logo after 8 years

Tech giant Google, for the first time since 2014, decided to change the logo of its web browser Google Chrome. After eight long years with the same logo, the company decided to make small alterations to the design to make it look more appealing.

Elvin Ho, a designer at Google Chrome, revealed how the new logo is different from the previous one. Ho said, “Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome’s Canary update today. Yes! we’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon.”

The designer further explained, “We simplified the main brand icon by removing the shadows, refining the proportions and brightening the colors, to align with Google's more modern brand expression.” Ho also said that there are slight changes in the color gradient of the logo.

As compared to the previous Google Chrome logo, the three classic shades of red, green, and yellow are flat and do not have any shadows. Further, the blue circle in the middle seems to be brighter and bigger in the new Chrome logo.

The Chrome designer further said in a Twitter thread, “You might ask, “why bother with sth. so subtle?” We tailor Chrome’s experience to each OS, with features like Native Window Occlusion on Windows, day-one M1 support on macOS, Widgets on iOS/Android, and Material You on Android. We want our brand to convey the same level of care.”

To point out the obvious, the change in the Google Chrome logo is simply very subtle and hardly noticeable. So when the company announced that the logo has been changed, the netizens on social media could barely spot the difference.

The change in the logo of Google Chrome also inspired a lot of hilarious memes on Twitter, where people made jokes about the subtle and unnoticeable changes in the logo. Have a look at some of the funniest memes on social media.

