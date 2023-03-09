Search icon
Devar-bhabhi 'zabardast' dance performance on Sapna Choudhary’s song wows internet, viral video

So, a video of a sister-in-law dancing with brother in law to the catchy beats of popular Haryanavi song has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

Devar-bhabhi 'zabardast' dance performance on Sapna Choudhary's song wows internet, viral video
New Delhi: Do you have the midweek blues? Do you wish to heal them? That really shouldn't be a question. So, a video of a sister-in-law dancing with brother in law to the catchy beats of popular Haryanavi song has gone viral. You should definitely check out their performance, which is the literal definition of dancing like no one is watching.

The now-viral video was shared on YouTube by a user named Fashion Fiver. In the short clip, the bhabhi dressed in a beautiful peach-color attire can be seen grooving with her devar on the peppy beats at a wedding function. Their super entertaining performance might just tempt you to get up and shake a leg with them. And no, we are not kidding.

 Since being posted, the clip has gone crazy viral on social media. Till now, it has accumulated close to 35,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Netizens praised the crazy dance performance of bhabhi-devar in the comments section.

Here’s how the Internet reacted to the video:

“Wow mazza aagya"” posted a user. "Ye dance toh zabardast hai," another joked. "Ek aisa devar main bhi deserve karti hun [I, too, deserve such a devar]," a third said. "Amazing," wrote a fourth.

