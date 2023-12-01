Headlines

Delhi: Groom battling dengue defies odds, gets married in hospital, watch

Avinash Kumar, battling dengue in a Delhi hospital, defied illness by marrying his fiancée, Anuradha, in an unexpected but heartwarming ceremony.

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 06:39 AM IST

In a heartwarming turn of events, Avinash Kumar, a 27-year-old groom from East Delhi, faced a health setback just four days before his wedding when he was diagnosed with dengue. The Times of India reports that despite his ailment and the gravity of the situation, Avinash decided to exchange vows in the hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Avinash's battle with dengue became apparent when doctors revealed that his platelet count had plummeted to a critical 10,000. On November 25, he was admitted to the high-dependency unit of a local hospital in Delhi. Faced with this health crisis, Avinash's father, Rajesh Kumar, contemplated postponing the wedding to a later date.

However, the resilience of love prevailed when Avinash's fiancée, Anuradha, along with her family, visited him at the hospital the following day. The families collectively decided that the wedding could still take place, albeit in an unconventional setting—the hospital. The ceremony was scheduled for the same "mahurat" on Monday.

Anuradha, who works as a nurse in a Faridabad hospital, expressed her surprise, saying, "I never thought that my baraat would not come, and instead, I will go to a hospital with my family to get married."

With the approval of the hospital administration, the families proceeded with the wedding in the hospital. The ceremony took place in a meeting room, meticulously following all necessary health and safety protocols. Medical staff, including doctors and nurses, were present to ensure the well-being of everyone involved.

Dr. Ruchi Ranawat, the medical superintendent at the hospital, provided reassurance about Avinash's condition, stating, "Currently, Avinash is admitted to the internal medicine department and is responding well."

This unique and touching wedding serves as a testament to the power of love and the determination to celebrate life's milestones, even in the face of unexpected challenges.

