Cop spots woman trying to climb train roof in viral video, know what happened next

The unnamed female passenger was caught attempting to board an Intercity Express train in Bangladesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:51 PM IST

There is a viral video going around of of a lady attempting to climb onto the top of a packed train in Bangladesh. The Instagram user "fresh outta-stockz" shared the video. With the description "Just another day at a train station in Bangladesh," the photo was taken in a mundane setting.

The unnamed female passenger was caught attempting to board an Intercity Express train. Shockingly, the footage also showed other passengers sitting on the train's roof only moments before the train was supposed to depart the station.

From the start of the video, we see the lady making multiple different attempts to climb to the peak. She waited at the Intercity Express's window ledge while others attempted to pull her up to join them.

But after repeated efforts and support from onlookers, the lady unable to get up. To prevent her from gaining access to the train's roof, a railway police jawan is seen with a stick near the conclusion of the footage.

One user wrote, "How can so many people sit on roof without holding," another said, "Police be like:- seet Full hai next train se aa jao." 

