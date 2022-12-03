Search icon
College girl dances to Bhojpuri song in viral video, netizens say 'mauj kardi'

Now a video of a schoolgirl dancing to Bhojpuri song Patli Kamariya Mor Hai Hai is going immensely viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is completely obsessed with the Bhojpuri song Patli Kamariya Mor Hai Hai. If you are an avid social media user, you have probably seen many videos of people dancing to the viral Bhojpuri song. Now a video of a schoolgirl dancing to it is going immensely viral on social media. The girl in the video completely nailed the hook steps of the catchy song and captivated netizens. The video was shared on Instagram by @ketki_sharma1 and has received over 4.1 million views.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ketki_sharma1)

The video shows the young girl dressed in college uniform and dancing energetically to the upbeat music of Bhojpuri song. She sways to the beats and creates her own unique choreography, which only adds to the fabulousness factor. The girl grooved in perfect sync with the song playing in the background. "Happy last class of college" reads the video caption. 

That's so stunning. Netizens think so too, as the clip has accumulated a whooping 4.1 million views and the numbers are steadily increasing. Some admired her energy level, while others wished her the best of luck in the future.

“Wowww. You are gracefully ruling on the internet,” wrote an Instagram user. “Your moves are amazing. Very nice I mean wow.. The clip has impressed me,” said another. “This is so good , god bless you sister,” expressed a third. “Your dance is awesome.. I also loved the song... best of luck sister” commented a fourth.

