Viral video: Bride gives smoky kiss to groom while doing hookah, netizens say 'yahi dekhna rah gya tha'

Screengrab

New Delhi: Marriages are made in heaven, and it's always a delight to see two people who are completely in love. Indian weddings are unique in that they are full of memorable moments, and Indian wedding videos are entertaining to watch. Social media is currently flooded with Indian wedding videos that are resonating with netizens. However, one social media video is evoking mixed reactions from netizens. The video features a bride kissing her groom while doing hookah on stage.

Shared on Instagram by a user named @laiba._waseem, the short segment opens with a bride donning stunnig maroon and peach lehenga standing next to the groom who’s sporting a suit on the stage. As the clip goes on, the bride takes a big puff from the hookah which is kept on the stage. She then almost kisses the groom before blowing smoke from the hookah into his mouth.

The video quickly went viral online, garnering a large number of views. The short segment elicited a wide range of reactions from internet users. While some users thought it was adorable, others said it violated Indian traditions and should not be done. "This is so cute and adorable," one user said. Another user commented, "It's sad that we're forgetting about our traditions and focusing solely on Western culture" "It's so sad that today's young generation is unaware of our traditions.Try to be Western culture completely nothing else," a third user wrote.