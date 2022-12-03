'Chori karke achha laga lekin': Cops left in splits after hearing thief's honest confession, viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: For all the right reasons, a video of a thief's hilariously honest confession in front of cops is going viral on social media. In yet another suprising incident, a thief confessed at a police station in Chhattisgarh's Durg that he had stolen valuables worth around Rs 10,000 and distributed it among the poor. In the video, Durg Superintendent of Police Dr Abhishek Pallava interrogated the thief while other officers in the room burst out laughing as they listened to the responses.

"How did you feel after stealing?" inquired the SP. "I felt good when I was looting," the thief replied, "but later I regretted it." The SP inquired, "What made you regret it? How much did you take?" Which the thief responds, "I was sorry because it was the wrong thing to do. I stole around Rs 10,000 in valuables."

The SP proceeded to ask questions, but when he asked, "What did you do with the amount?" he was met with silence. "I distributed the money among the poor, gave 'kambals' (quilts) and clothes to the needy," the thief replied.

The video, which was posted on Twitter by the handle @Gulzar sahab, has received 39K likes and over 6000 retweets. The comments section is flooded with hilarious reactions from netizens. Check out some of the comments below:

Need more thieves like him https://t.co/6E3wE7x4hO — Deepak Aryal (@aryal_deepak11) December 2, 2022