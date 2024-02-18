Chartered planes for guests, helicopter as gift, Mangalsutras worth crores: Inside most expensive Indian weddings

The tradition of grand Indian weddings continues to reign supreme, where families go the extra mile to ensure that the celebration is nothing short of spectacular. Even in times of economic uncertainty, weddings remain an opulent affair. The quest for luxury knows no bounds, especially among the affluent class. While a wedding for an average family is a special gathering with a few hundred guests, for the rich and the famous, it is an opportunity to make a grand statement and display their wealth. They set the benchmark, coming up with innovative ideas to make their wedding an event to remember.

Let's take a look at some of the most extravagant Indian weddings that made headlines over the years.

Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia's Wedding (2004) - The wedding of Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal's daughter Vanisha to banker Amit Bhatia in Paris was a six-day extravaganza, costing approximately Rs 240 crore. The ceremony kicked off with the sangeet at the exotic Jardin de Tuileries in front of the Louvre. Choreographer Farah Khan and pop diva Kylie Minogue were among the highlights of the event.

Congress Leader Kanwar Singh Tanwar's Son's Wedding (2011) - The wedding of Congress leader Kanwar Singh Tanwar's son Lalit was a grand event in Jaunapur village, Haryana. A helicopter and Rs 21 crore were given as gifts. The week-long celebrations included folk performances from different parts of the country. The guests were given a return gift that included a 30-gm silver biscuit, a safari suit set, a shawl and Rs 2,100 cash.

S Ravindra's Sons' Wedding (2011) - The wedding hosted by New Zealand-based business tycoon S Ravindra for his sons in Hyderabad was one of South India's most expensive weddings. The brides wore Manish Malhotra creations and the Magalsutras were worth crores. The ceremony showcased various traditions and themes, including Bengali, Rajasthani, Punjabi, Jodhaa Akbar, underwater, and Arabian Nights.

Janardhana Reddy's Daughter's Wedding (2016) - Former Karnataka minister Janardhana Reddy's daughter's wedding was nothing short of a royal affair. The cost of the wedding was estimated to be over Rs 500 crore. The lavish celebration included an elaborate entrance with two large elephants (as illusions), a huge air-conditioned tent, and Bollywood-style sets spread across 30 acres. The wedding lehenga alone cost a staggering Rs 17 crore. The LCD wedding invitation cards were a showstopper, reflecting the immense wealth of the Reddy family.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Wedding (2017) - The estimated cost of the wedding of actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli was around Rs 90 crore. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy's Lake Como, followed by receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani's Daughter Isha's Wedding (2018) - The wedding of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha with Anand Piramal was a star-studded affair in Udaipur. Singer Beyonce performed at the pre-wedding bash, and over 100 chartered flights brought guests from around the world. The guest list included high-profile names like Hillary Clinton, Lakshmi Mittal, Devendra Fadnavis, Sachin Tendulkar, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Wedding (2018) - The wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas in Udaipur's Ummed Palace cost Rs 105 crore. The guests were treated to a luxurious celebration at one of India's most opulent hotels.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Wedding (2018) - The wedding of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Lake Como, Italy, was estimated to cost around Rs 77 crore. The couple hosted their guests at the renowned Villa del Balbianello, where a single room reportedly costs a staggering Rs 33,000 per day.