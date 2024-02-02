This woman was stopped from boarding flight as her top was showing ‘too much skin'

This woman was stopped from boarding the flight because her clothes were too revealing for the pilot.

Imagine you are at the gate of a flight that is about to take you to your destination for a well-deserved holiday. But suddenly, someone stops you and asks you to change your clothes before boarding because your clothes are too revealing.

This is exactly what happened when a 23-year-old woman, Catherine Bampton was waiting to board her flight from Adelaide to Gold Coast in 2021 when a ground crew approached her with a shocking concern.

The female flight attendant told her that Catherine would not be able to board her Virgin Australia flight because her top was showing 'too much skin'. The woman was flabbergasted by this. Catherine said she was 'publicly embarrassed' by the female staff of the airline.

According to reports, Catherine was told that the pilot refused for her to board the flight because of her clothes. The crew later asked her to wear another top. Everyone else was sitting there and was watching. The experience was extremely humiliating and embarrassing for her.

Catherine was wearing sneakers with high-waisted trousers and a high-necked halter top. Catherine had to finally put on a jacket before boarding the plane. "The dress guidelines on our aircraft are similar to other airlines here in Australia and the vast majority of those who fly with us meet or exceed them," a Virgin Australia Group spokesman said.

