Viral

Viral video: Man in crocodile costume touches reptile's leg, internet is shocked

A viral video posted by Instagram user @anita_md.official showcases a man in a crocodile costume engaging in a daring encounter with a real crocodile by a riverbank.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

In the vast realm of bizarre content that the internet offers, a recent video has taken the cake for its jaw-dropping absurdity. A footage has emerged online, featuring a man donning a crocodile costume engaging in an unusual encounter with a real crocodile. Yes, you read that correctly, and the video is rapidly spreading across the internet, leaving users astonished.

The video, originally shared by Instagram user @anita_md.official, captures a peculiar scene by the riverbank. In the short clip, a man is seen lying perilously close to a real crocodile while clad in a crocodile costume. The daring individual not only lies in proximity to the reptile but also takes the audacious step of touching its leg. This isn't a joke; it's a bizarre reality that has captivated the online community.

Shared across various social media platforms, the viral video has elicited a range of reactions from internet users. One user humorously remarked, "The line between bravery and stupidity is very narrow." Another chimed in, stating, "Creative way to die." The internet audience seems to be both amused and baffled by this unique interaction between man and crocodile.

A third user expressed a more ominous perspective, commenting, "All fun and games till the real one takes him to wander the waters." Meanwhile, a fourth user cleverly observed, "Master in disguise," highlighting the absurdity of the man's choice of costume for such a daring stunt.

Adding a touch of caution, one user warned, "Agar asli waala mood mein aa gaya na...to koi na bacha paayega tumhe (If the real one gets irritated, no one will be able to save you)." Others echoed similar sentiments, questioning the wisdom of teasing a potentially dangerous creature, with one user straightforwardly asking, "Kyu tang kar rahe ho bhai (Why are you troubling it)?"

