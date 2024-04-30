Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, farmer’s son who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan to build Rs 23000 crore firm, business is...

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2024 declared at pseb.ac.in, get direct link here, steps to check

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

Indian Army and Punit Balan Group collaborate to develop India's first constitution park

Meet daughter of one of India's richest women whose net net worth is Rs 26690 crore, she works as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, farmer’s son who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan to build Rs 23000 crore firm, business is...

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

Indian Army and Punit Balan Group collaborate to develop India's first constitution park

7 hanging plants to invite wealth

Stomach ulcer diet: Which foods to eat

8 fruits with low glycemic index (GI)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

Science says this actress is most beautiful woman in the world; not Aishwarya, Deepika, Zendaya, Priyanka, Beyonce

The Great Indian Kapil Show's set designer Varsha Jain reveals biggest challenge behind show's airport look | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, farmer’s son who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan to build Rs 23000 crore firm, business is...

Born in 1945 in a low-income farmer’s family in Ruppur, Gujarat, Karsanbhai Patel faced several financial hardships while growing up. After completing his education in chemistry, Patel began as a lab technician in a government lab.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 06:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rags-to-riches success stories are most inspirational and moving. One similar story is of Karsanbhai Patel, the founder of Nirma Limited, a renowned detergent and personal care products company. 

Born in 1945 in a low-income farmer’s family in Ruppur, Gujarat, Karsanbhai Patel faced several financial hardships while growing up. After completing his education in chemistry, Patel began as a lab technician in a government lab. Despite his meagre salary, he aspired to start his own business for a more stable life.

In 1969, Patel noticed that many people couldn’t afford expensive detergents or other washing brands. Realizing the market gap, he introduced a cost-effective detergent powder that would be affordable for the masses. With a loan of merely Rs 15,000, Patel worked in his backyard and created a detergent powder using basic ingredients, and named it Nirma. He then began selling his detergent powder door-to-door on his bicycle. 

Thereafter, Nirma’s popularity soared as it became the cheapest brand at that time, priced at Rs 13 per kg. 

He rented a small manufacturing unit and hired labourers for the production process. Then, Nirma's success grew exponentially, and the company became a household name in India.

Currently, the company is ruling the sector with about 18,000 employees. They have ventured to other product sectors such as soaps, cosmetics, and personal care items. The company, now a renowned diversified conglomerate, recorded an annual earning of Rs 7,000 Crores. And the turnover of Nirma group is over Rs 23,000 crore.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past result and more

Met Gala 2024: Date, theme, dress code, guests list; everything to know about the mega event

'I was a wreck on set': Nargis Fakhri recalls being 'so nervous' while shooting her debut film Rockstar

The Great Indian Kapil Show's set designer Varsha Jain reveals biggest challenge behind show's airport look | Exclusive

This actor lived in red-light area, wrote 100 films, acted in 300 movies, was ignored in final days, died in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement