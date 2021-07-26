Bride throws flowers at wedding mandap, leaves guests shocked - WATCH viral video

Weddings are generally not easy. Not for the bride or groom or their families. And if it is an Indian wedding then be hundred per cent ready for some unexpected drama and tension. Well, at least this is how things are perceived by many but as times are changing, weddings are becoming less hectic and more fun.

Many couples are tensed and many remain and recently in some videos we have seen that most of them are having a lot of fun at their wedding pavilions.

A new video has surfaced on social media where the bride and groom at sitting at their mandap with many other surrounding them. The Dulhan (bride) is seen picking up flowers that are lying at the pavilion and happily tossing them in the air.

However, when one reads the caption, they realise that it's not a wedding but a setup for a shoot. People playing the bride and groom are looking absolutely stunning in their wedding outfits. what caught everyone's eye was the bride's smile - beautiful and contagious.

Even though the act is for a shoot, netizens are loving the positive and vibrant attitude of the bride. Angel Rai has shared it on Instagram and five lakh and sixty-eight thousand people have liked this video and counting.