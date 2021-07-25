Bride starts playing kabaddi on stage during varmala ceremony, leaves groom shocked - WATCH viral video

The wedding scenario in India has changed over the years and we are not complaining. Earlier, the bride and groom used to be hesitant regarding each other at their wedding and afterwards as well because the previous generation wasn't given enough time to know each other and was extremely shy as compared to the current scenario.

With times changing, the relationship of the bride and groom have changed as well. Now, people take their time to know each other, the effect of friendship during the courtship period is clearly visible in the wedding rituals and this bride in the viral video clearly proves our point.

This is yet another hilarious video from a wedding where the bride and groom can be seen together on stage for their garland ceremony. The groom comfortably puts the garland (varmala) around the bride's neck, but the bride seemed to be lost in her own world and instead of performing the ritual, she was seen running here and there on the stage.

The way the bride is running, one can assume that she was playing kabaddi. She kept jumping here and there on the stage while controlling her lehenga. The groom followed the bride for a bit but she was too fast for him. Ultimately, the groom's friend had to take the lead and stop whatever was going on.

The video was shared on Facebook and so far twenty-four thousand people have seen this funny viral video. Everyone is praising the groom's friends who stepped up and helped the ceremony take place. As soon as the garland ceremony was completed, the sofa placed on the stage was decorated for the bride and groom at the same place.