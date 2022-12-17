Boy touches army personnel's feet at railway station, viral video wins hearts

Screengrab

New Delhi: The country's soldiers deserve every ounce of respect. Not only do they protect the country, but they also make significant sacrifices so that we civilians can sleep peacefully at night. We civilians equally know these soldiers' importance and how they work day and night for us. So to pay his share of respect to the Indian defense soldiers, a young boy did something truly heartwarming. He touched the army personnel's feet at a railway station and the video of the same has gone crazy viral on social media.

Shared on Twitter by a user named @Gulzar_sahab, the viral clip shows a Indian Army jawan walking on a railway station. In the very next frame, we see a young boy touching the feet of the soldier as a sign of respect, which brings an instant smile to his face. Yes we know, this heartwarming moment has melted the hearts of many including us.

The video has accumulated over 11,000 views and tons of reactions from tweeple. While many commented on how the boy's gesture warmed their hearts, others praised the security officers for always ensuring their safety. "Salute to the boy..it is so touching to see the youngsters appreciating and acknowledging our soldiers in such a sweet way..difficult to watch it without wet eyes," one user said. In response, someone said, "My eyes welled up.... happy tears... God bless the boyand express gratitude, our soldiers, of course... and their families."

Earlier, a clip of a little boy saluting security personnel at Bengaluru airport went viral. The recording begins with the young boy approaching the vehicle. He salutes an officer who is keeping watch from the vehicle's roof. The CISF personnel reciprocates as well, and it is the cutest interaction you will see. Watch the clip here: