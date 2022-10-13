Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bacchan, see how these famous Bollywood actors would look as women

Photo: Screengrab

A Reddit video of Bollywood actors in their female avatars is making rounds on the internet. A Reddit video where famous Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bacchan are shown how they would look if they were women.

The Reddit user uploaded the video with caption "Thought y’all might enjoy this video."

The video includes prominent actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Vinod Khanna, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Dilip Kumar, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty.

The viral clip is aptly edited to long and short women haircuts on prominent personalities thereby leaving netizens stumped. Not one but the viral video features more than 15 Bollywood actors. The Reddit user who shared the clip also gave it a funny caption that reads, “Thought y’all might enjoy this video.”

Read: Ghaziabad man thrashed by wife while shopping with girlfriend on Karwa Chauth, video viral

While the majority of actors featured in the clip were given edited long hair, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Rakesh Roshan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, were seen in short hair looks.

This video has garnered some hillarious reactions from netizens. While some have found uncanny similarities between the looks of a few stars, other believe that even the female version of Bollywood actors are just stunning. A fan said, “Sunny Deol looks like Karisma Kapoor,” another asked, “Why does female John Abraham look like Bipasha Basu? One more commented, “Shahid looks like Alia Bhatt at the time of her debut.” Meanwhile, a netizen added, “Vinod Khanna is stunning.”