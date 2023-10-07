Bizarre theft in Bengaluru: Partially built bus stop worth Rs 10 lakh vanishes overnight, know what happened

Bengaluru faces bizarre incidents: A bus stop disappears as thieves take the entire structure with them.

Bengaluru continues to make headlines for its unusual occurrences, and the latest involves the mysterious disappearance of a partially-built bus shelter from Cunningham Road. Thieves took off with the stainless steel structure, which included chairs, roofs, and poles, costing around Rs 10 lakh. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) was overseeing the construction.

BMTC's vice president, N Ravi Reddy, has filed a complaint about the theft, prompting the police to launch an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby buildings is being scrutinized as part of the probe.

In another unfortunate incident in the city, a 27-year-old software engineer residing in Sarjapur fell victim to scammers who cheated her of Rs 60 lakh. The woman received a text message offering a fake part-time job opportunity, leading her to a Telegram group where she was initially asked to review hotels for Rs 100 each. The scammers later lured her into a false investment scheme, causing her to invest Rs 60 lakh. Realizing the deception only when the promised job never materialized, she reported the fraud.

