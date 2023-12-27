Armor-like skin of this animal serves as 'bulletproof jacket' against predators

The armadillo, aptly named 'little armored ones' in Spanish, has caught the internet's attention with its remarkable defense mechanism resembling a bulletproof jacket.

In the vast tapestry of Earth's biodiversity, our planet hosts an astonishing array of flora and fauna. Scientists estimate a staggering 8.7 million species of plants and animals worldwide, yet only around 1.2 million have been identified and described so far, with insects dominating this count. Each species boasts unique characteristics, and some possess remarkable natural defense mechanisms. Among these creatures is the armadillo, a truly captivating marvel with a built-in armor that rivals bulletproof jackets.

This intriguing discovery gained attention when a video of the armored wonder surfaced on Instagram on October 13. The post garnered over two lakh likes, with numerous comments identifying the creature as an armadillo.

The term "armadillo" translates to 'little armored ones' in Spanish, aptly capturing the essence of these remarkable animals. Their bodies are equipped with dermal bone plates covered in overlapping keratin-based epidermal scales known as "scutes," forming a protective armor. Interestingly, an armadillo's skin possesses the unique ability to glow under UV light, adding to its mystique. Most species feature hard shields shielding their hips and shoulders, while flexible skin protects their flanks and back in multiple bands. Additional armor covers the tail, upper limbs, and the top of the head, leaving the lower part of the animal clad in delicate skin and fur.

Armadillos heavily rely on their upper skin, resembling armor, as a defense against predators. When sensing an attack, these creatures instinctively coil into a ball, utilizing their incredibly strong and durable armor to thwart the efforts of would-be hunters. This extraordinary defense mechanism has fascinated viewers worldwide, as evidenced by the viral video on Instagram.

Primarily inhabiting Central and South America, as well as the United States (with sightings in Illinois and Nebraska), armadillos have adapted to a diverse range of environments. Feeding on insects and worms, such as termites, armadillos showcase their adaptability and resourcefulness in the wild. Not just land-dwellers, these creatures are also adept swimmers, capable of holding their breath for an impressive 4-6 minutes.

The armadillo's "bulletproof" body stands as a testament to the wonders of nature, captivating the online community and sparking curiosity about the rich diversity of life on our planet.