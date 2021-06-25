Another video of Pakistani girl cutting veggies goes viral, netizens mesmerised by her beauty and simplicity

Social media has made many non-celebrities stars overnight. One such story is of a Pakistani girl who came to fame because of her beauty and simplicity. The videos of the Pakistani girl cooking and doing daily chores is driving people crazy.

Many videos featuring this pretty girl are emerging on social media one after the other. In one of the videos, she is seen making vegetables on the stove. What is attracting people most is the desi style of this girl in all her videos.

In a way, her videos are breaking the illusion that to look beautiful you need makeup, a good setup, and wear beautiful dresses. Her videos prove that a smile is enough.

In the latest video, this Pakistani beauty can be seen cutting vegetables and people can't stop watching her and gasping how beautiful she looks even without any makeup or styling. A Bollywood song is being played in the background.

The video has been shared by filmygyan on their Instagram account with a caption that fits aptly, "This girl is going viral for all the right reasons. Kitni khoobsurat hai na yeh?" So far it has been liked by more than 11 lakh people. Users are not getting tired of showering praises on the beauty of this girl once again.

In the earlier videos of this girl that became viral people had commented and pointed that she belongs to the Sindh region in Pakistan.