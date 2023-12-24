The video quickly garnered reactions from users in the comment section, with many expressing their amusement and some even hoping that Cheeku's wish would come true. Some users even jokingly requested Mahindra to produce the Thar car at the price of Rs 700.

Anand Mahindra responds to Noida boy’s wish of buying Thar for Rs 700, says ‘we would be…’

Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra shared a video on Sunday featuring a young boy named Cheeku Yadav from Noida. In the video, Cheeku expresses his desire to buy a Mahindra Thar car, believing that it can be purchased for just Rs 700.

This innocent misconception caught the attention of social media users and Anand Mahindra himself. Sharing the video, Mahindra humorously stated that if his company were to sell the Thar for ₹ 700, they would go bankrupt.

''My friend Sooni Taraporevala sent me this saying “I love Cheeku!” So I watched some of his posts on Instagram (@cheekuthenoidakid) and now I love him too. My only problem is that if we validated his claim and sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we'd be bankrupt pretty soon,'' Mahindra wrote on X.

My friend @soonitara sent me this saying “I love Cheeku!” So I watched some of his posts on Insta (@cheekuthenoidakid) and now I love him too. My only problem is that if we validated his claim & sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we’d be bankrupt pretty soon… pic.twitter.com/j49jbP9PW4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2023

The video quickly garnered reactions from users in the comment section, with many expressing their amusement and some even hoping that Cheeku's wish would come true. Some users even jokingly requested Mahindra to produce the Thar car at the price of Rs 700.

Anand Mahindra is a notable figure, having studied at Harvard University and Harvard Business School. He is the founder of Nanhi Kali, a non-government organization that supports education for underprivileged girls in India.

He has been recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the 'World's 50 Greatest Leaders' and was listed among Asia's 25 most powerful businesspeople in 2011.