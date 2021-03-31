Anand Mahindra has EPIC reaction to Mumbai Police's 'murga' punishment to face mask violators

The 30-second viral clip features a group of men being made to squat and walk at Marine Drive promenade for not wearing face masks.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the Mumbai Police parading five men at Marine Drive for not wearing masks. The 30-second viral clip features a group of men being made to squat and walk at Marine Drive promenade for not wearing face masks. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for his wit and humour and also for his humanitarian deeds, was reminded of his school days after watching the video.

“‘Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a ‘Murga’ walk as punishment by Mumbai Police’. Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing. I certainly won’t forget my mask!!” Anand Mahindra wrote.

“Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a “Murga” walk as punishment by Mumbai Police” Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing.I certainly won’t forget my mask!! pic.twitter.com/GnVY6NfasV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2021

Ever since the video was posted by Mahindra, it has gone viral on social media and has garnered 125.4K views.

It has also generated mixed reactions from netizens, who wonder if a “carwallah or CEO” would be made to do something on similar lines.

This feels classist. I can't see them doing it to someone in a higher strata of society (no nice way to say it). There is a fine for not wearing a mask, they should be given their ticket, made to wear masks and sent on their way instead of this "punishment" during a heat wave. — Asha Thacker (@ashaiscool) March 30, 2021

Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of daily Coronavirus cases with 27,918, followed by Chhattisgarh and Karnataka with 3,108 and 2,975, respectively.