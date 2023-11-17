All you need to know about Osama bin Laden's viral 'Letter to America' that is breaking the internet

TikTok spokesperson Ben Rathe claims that videos featuring bin Laden's letter violate the platform's guidelines.

Osama Bin Laden’s ‘Letter to America’ that went viral on the Chinese app Tik Tok has caused stir on social media platforms. Tik Tok has now banned the viral content of Osama's letter written 21- years back justifying attacks on America, amid Israel-Hamas war.

The letter was written after the Al-Qaeda leader’s attacked the US, killing nearly 3000 people by crashing jets at the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. Laden’s letter criticised US support for Israel and accused the Americans of aiding the oppression of Palestinian people. It addresses the Americans and sought to answer the following questions: "Why are we fighting and opposing you?" and "What are we calling you to, and what do we want from you?" The letter includes anti-semitic language, as per NBC News.

The letter went on to receive positive comments by social media users with trending searches on Tik Tok.

TikTok spokesperson Ben Rathe claims that videos featuring bin Laden's letter violate the platform's guidelines.

"Content promoting this letter clearly violates our rules on supporting any form of terrorism. We are proactively and aggressively removing this content and investigating how it got onto our platform. The number of videos on TikTok is small and reports of it trending on our platform are inaccurate. This is not unique to TikTok and has appeared across multiple platforms and the media," he said.

As far as the US’s reaction is concerned, lawmakers have called for a ban on the Chinese owned app Tik Tok. Democratic Representative Josh Gottheimer on X said that TikTok was “pushing pro-terrorist propaganda to influence Americans.”

On Wednesday, the Guardian removed the full text of the letter of 9/11 attack mastermind. The British daily newspaper on its e-media platform said that the letter was being shared on social media without full context and would rather direct readers to the article that originally reported on the letter.