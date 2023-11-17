Headlines

'Congress punctured tyres of PM Modi's vehicle now...': Rahul Gandhi ahead of Telangana polls

This company is offering Rs 83 crore salary to poach top employees from Google, Meta, here's why

All you need to know about Osama bin Laden's viral 'Letter to America' that is breaking the internet

Chhath Puja 2023: City-wise sunset timings in different cities for Sandhya Arghya

Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Actress talks to husband Vicky Jain about missing her periods in viral video

Chhath Puja 2023: City-wise sunset timings in different cities for Sandhya Arghya

Rohit Sharma's daughter proudly dons Messi's Inter Miami jersey gifted by David Beckham, pic goes viral

Players to score a century in ODI World Cup final

Unseen photos from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Italy wedding

8 sugar free Indian desserts to enjoy without any guilt

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Kay Kay Menon reveals how The Railway Men co-star Babil Khan differs from dad Irrfan: 'He has something...' | Exclusive

Tiger Nageswara Rao OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ravi Teja’s pan-India crime drama

All you need to know about Osama bin Laden's viral 'Letter to America' that is breaking the internet

TikTok spokesperson Ben Rathe claims that videos featuring bin Laden's letter violate the platform's guidelines.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

Osama Bin Laden’s ‘Letter to America’ that went viral on the Chinese app Tik Tok has caused stir on social media platforms.  Tik Tok has now banned the viral content of Osama's letter written 21- years back justifying attacks on America, amid Israel-Hamas war.

The letter was written after the Al-Qaeda leader’s attacked the US, killing nearly 3000 people by crashing jets at the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. Laden’s letter criticised US support for Israel and accused the Americans of aiding the oppression of Palestinian people. It addresses the Americans and sought to answer the following questions: "Why are we fighting and opposing you?" and "What are we calling you to, and what do we want from you?" The letter includes anti-semitic language, as per NBC News.

The letter went on to receive positive comments by social media users with trending searches on Tik Tok.

TikTok spokesperson Ben Rathe claims that videos featuring bin Laden's letter violate the platform's guidelines.

"Content promoting this letter clearly violates our rules on supporting any form of terrorism. We are proactively and aggressively removing this content and investigating how it got onto our platform. The number of videos on TikTok is small and reports of it trending on our platform are inaccurate. This is not unique to TikTok and has appeared across multiple platforms and the media," he said.

As far as the US’s reaction is concerned, lawmakers have called for a ban on the Chinese owned app Tik Tok. Democratic Representative Josh Gottheimer on X said that TikTok was “pushing pro-terrorist propaganda to influence Americans.”

On Wednesday, the Guardian removed the full text of the letter of 9/11 attack mastermind. The British daily newspaper on its e-media platform said that the letter was being shared on social media without full context and would rather direct readers to the article that originally reported on the letter.

