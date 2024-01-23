Twitter
15 kg of gold, 18,000 emeralds, diamonds: Things you need to know about Ram Lalla's jewellery

The stunning jewellery comprises 14 pieces, including a tilak, a crown, four necklaces, a waistband, two pairs of anklets, Vijay Mala, and two rings.

Agencies

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 03:14 PM IST

Edited by

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony marked the consecration of the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya Ram Temple led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. 

The depiction of Lord Ram as a five-year-old child at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is graced with exquisite jewellery that symbolises his divine stature. The craftsmen, guided by sacred texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Srimad Valmiki Ramayana, Shri Ramcharitmanas, and Aalavandar Stotra, meticulously created each piece to reflect the scriptural beauty described in these revered texts.

The stunning jewellery comprises 14 pieces, including a tilak, a crown, four necklaces, a waistband, two pairs of anklets, Vijay Mala, and two rings. Remarkably, these pieces, crafted with at least 15 kg of gold and adorned with 18,000 diamonds and emeralds, were completed in a mere 12 days.

The responsibility of crafting the jewellery for Ram Lalla was entrusted to Lucknow's Harsahaymal Shyamlal Jewelers, who were contacted by the Ram Mandir Trust about 15 days prior.

The crown, the focal point of the ensemble, was meticulously designed to resemble the turban of a five-year-old boy, symbolising Lord Ram's tender age. This specific detail was requested by the Ram Mandir Trust to align with the deity's portrayal as a young child.

The tilak, marking the forehead, was crafted with 16 grams of gold, adorned with three-carat diamonds at the center and 10-carat diamonds on either side. A Burmese ruby added to its allure. An emerald ring, weighing 65 grams, completed the ensemble, symbolizing Lord Ram's wisdom and his harmonious connection with nature during his forest-dwelling days, featuring four-carat diamonds, 33-carat emeralds, and a Zambian emerald at the center.

These intricately designed pieces, inspired by sacred texts and thoughtfully conceptualised, vividly bring to life the divine beauty of Lord Ram.

