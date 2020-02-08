Headlines

'Would've asked brother Asim Riaz if I wanted fame': Umar Riaz slams Sonal Vengurlekar's claims of using her for fame

Sonal Vengurlekar had recently stated that Umar Riaz dated her and used her Zomato account even after she 'broke up' with him

Feb 08, 2020

After Sonal Vengurlekar's claims of dating Umar Riaz, the latter came out and denied all reports. He also went on to slam Sonal for stating that he used her for fame. Umar pointed out that if fame was something that he wanted, then he would have rather gone to his brother Asim Riaz.

“We used to meet and hang out but I never dated her. I was never in a relationship. That’s it. Nothing more or less than that,” Umar told Pinkvilla. He had a different story about how he and Sonal met. Umar said that Sonal and her friend approached him and asked for his number 'because they liked him'. “I never went up to them and gushed, contrary to her claim of me getting fame. This is all bullshit claims. Come on, you come up to me and ask for my number and then claim I was there with you for fame?” questioned Umar.

On the point of acting, Umar cleared that he was only interested in modelling. “I might have told her that I want to be a model but never told her to take me to a party or I need contacts. I am not that person. If I wanted that, I would have asked my brother. I am a self-made man and these things don’t allure me at all. I am in the real world. I treat people and I am very happy about it. I always kept my surgery thing first because I love it. That would be my first priority always,” he cleared.

Contrary to Sonal's claims of having work, Umar said that Sonal was unemployed for eight months, which is when they met and was unhappy with the role offered to her since she wanted to play the lead character but was offered a supporting role. He said that later when she got a show, she was ready to leave that for Bigg Boss too.

Calling her fame-hungry and stating that she doesn't even know Asim, Umar mentioned, “Talking about money, I have been in surgery for 5 years now, and you know how much a surgery costs. So, you would know money is not a problem for me. Right now, she would say anything. She doesn’t know Asim at all. Whatever Asim knows about her is through me only and he always got the vibe that she is not trustworthy. I also felt the same and we had a misunderstanding and that’s why we are no more friends. She is just fame-hungry as Asim is trending worldwide. She just wants to attach her name with my brother, she is no one for us.” In conclusion, Umar said that he considered her a friend until she went on and gave the interview.

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Sonal had previously said, “I know Asim and Umar very closely. In fact, Umar and I have dated in the past. I met him at a party last year around March. We were in four to five months of relationship but soon I realized that I was playing a mere catalyst for Umar’s fame hence decided to part ways.”

 

