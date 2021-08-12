Will Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' house this weekend? Find out

The controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ has had a successful run for 14 years and has returned with another season titled ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Unlike previous years, this time the show premiered digitally on Voot and is being hosted by Karan Johar. Within the first three days, all 14 contestants of the show entered the house.

On Thursday (August 12), the social media handle of Voot shared a silhouette of a couple embracing each other, and in the background are two cards reading Q and K (Queen and king). The photo had the following line written on it, “Bigg Boss OTT Mei aa rahi hai Boss jodi pehchan kaun?”

Along with the photo, the caption read, “#BiggBossOTT ka pehla Sunday ka vaar hone wala hai super entertaining jab aayegi Bigg Boss ki favorite jodi. Can you guess woh kaun hai? Watch #BiggbossOTT ka naya episode, streaming now on Voot!”

Soon after the post was shared on Twitter, fans were quick to guess the couple’s name and it is none other than 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill or Sidnaaz as their fans fondly call them. Fans also pointed out how the show is incomplete without their favourite jodi.

“Hamari jaan praan aakho kha tara #SidNaaz,” wrote one user while another commented, “Ye #sidnaaz hi hai 100% sure, can’t wait.” A third user wrote, “CRYSTAL CLEAR! Sidharth toh poora 100 percent dikh rahaa hai.. and saath mei that's Shehnaaz for sure.. Shona Shona pic,” while a fourth one commented, “Non other than one and only our fav jodi .... #SidNaaz.”

Whether it's Shehnaaz and Sidharth or some other jodi, fans will get to know only on Sunday. Prior to the premiere of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ there were rumours that this season will be hosted by Sidharth and Shehnaaz. However, later all the speculations were put to rest after it was announced that ace filmmaker will be hosting the show on Voot.

Meanwhile, the drama and emotional quotient on the show remains high. Fights have already taken place between Pratik Sehajpal and other constants such as Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan.

Apart from them, the other contestants this season include Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhatt, Karan Nath, Milind Gaba, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Urfi Javed, Akshaya Singh, Muskan Jattana and Sima Taparia. After airing on Voot for six weeks, the show will shoot to its TV version as ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and will be hosted by Salman Khan.