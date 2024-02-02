When Poonam Pandey broke down after seeing her mother on Lock Upp: 'Meri beti nahi...'

Poonam Pandey also appeared on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp where she often spoke about her family.

In a shocking piece of news, Poonam Panday has left the world at the age of 32. The reason behind her death is cervical cancer and her manager has confirmed it. The actress, who was an avid social media user, often made headlines because of her personal life.

Poonam also appeared on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp where she often spoke about her family. In one of the episodes, she broke down on seeing her mother when she was least expecting her. Poonam hugged her mother and cried, meanwhile, her mother told other contestants, “ye beti nahi beta hai mera. Ye ladki mereko bahut sukh di beta jeevan mein. Ye ladki har khushi poori ki hai. Zindagi mein aisa koi cheez nahi tha jo ye ladki ne humein di nahi hai. Rom rom se dua nikalta hai iske liye."

Watch video:

“Meri beti nahi beta hai ye” an emotional surprise for Poonam Pandey meeting her mother was so pure and filled with happiness..Poonam’s mother also being a pure soul shared comforting words for her co kaidis, well we can just say like mother like daughter pic.twitter.com/JntMJhxMYU — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) April 27, 2022

This video made her fans emotional, later her team on Twitter shared the clip and wrote, “an emotional surprise for Poonam Pandey meeting her mother was so pure and filled with happiness..Poonam’s mother also being a pure soul shared comforting words for her co-kaidis, well we can just say like mother like daughter.”

For the unversed, this morning came as a shock for everyone as Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer at 32. Her team has issued an official statement on Instagram and her manager has also confirmed the news.

The official statement on Instagram read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."