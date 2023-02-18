Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander's video in black monokini burns the internet

Recently, TV star Shama Sikandar had also shared some videos and photos with her husband James from her Kashmir vacation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Watch: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander's video in black monokini burns the internet
Shama sikander stuns in a monokini

‘Sexaholic’ star Shama Sikander has a huge fan following on social media and the glamorous actress keeps on sharing her photos and videos on Instagram. Shama Sikander often shares hot and glamorous videos from her vacation and other outings on Instagram and most of the times her videos and photos go viral on the social media.

Now, a video of Shama Sikander has gone viral on social media. In the video, the Sexaholic star can be seen wearing a sexy black monokini. The actress had shared the video few day ago and it has received over 50k likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Few days ago, Shama Sikander had shared a photo of herself in a polka dot black and white bikini and the photo has gone viral. In the photo, Shama can be seen sitting in her bedroom wearing a black and white bikini.

Recently, Shama Sikandar had also shared some videos and photos with her husband James from her Kashmir vacation.

Shama Sikander is known for her lead roles in TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai and short film Sexaholic and the mini-series Maaya: Slave of Her Desires. Sikander acted in Bollywood films too, including the 1999 Aamir Khan film Mann.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her hot and sensational videos
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.