Watch: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander's video in black monokini burns the internet

Shama sikander stuns in a monokini

‘Sexaholic’ star Shama Sikander has a huge fan following on social media and the glamorous actress keeps on sharing her photos and videos on Instagram. Shama Sikander often shares hot and glamorous videos from her vacation and other outings on Instagram and most of the times her videos and photos go viral on the social media.

Now, a video of Shama Sikander has gone viral on social media. In the video, the Sexaholic star can be seen wearing a sexy black monokini. The actress had shared the video few day ago and it has received over 50k likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

Few days ago, Shama Sikander had shared a photo of herself in a polka dot black and white bikini and the photo has gone viral. In the photo, Shama can be seen sitting in her bedroom wearing a black and white bikini.

Recently, Shama Sikandar had also shared some videos and photos with her husband James from her Kashmir vacation.

Shama Sikander is known for her lead roles in TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai and short film Sexaholic and the mini-series Maaya: Slave of Her Desires. Sikander acted in Bollywood films too, including the 1999 Aamir Khan film Mann.