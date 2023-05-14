Search icon
Watch: Nia Sharma gives perfect inspiration to workout, looks hot flaunting hula hoop skills

While grooving to Vengaboys, Nia Sharma showcased her pro hula hoop skills and left her followers mesmerised.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

Nia Sharma sharing her photos on Instagram

Nia Sharma isn't just a talented actress, but she's a pro in the hula hoop as well. Amid hectic schedules, Nia knows how to maintain fitness through her favourite workout regime, grooving to classy music with hula hooping. A few days ago, Nia Sharma uploaded a reel on her Instagram, showcasing her hula-hooping skills. 

Wearing a pink sports bra with a black sports skirt, Nia performed a waist hula hoop while grooving on Vengaboys' We Like To Party. Nia started performing the hula loop from her waistline and she continued playing with the music and balanced the hoop by performing knee hula hooping. Nia shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "My Workout Sundown party …(bring your own hoolahoop). Don’t 90’s songs hit different." 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Even after she dropped the hula loop, a sweaty Nia continued grooving to the music. Nia's latest video got over 60K likes and 700 comments. Many netizens dropped heart emojis. "That happy face of yours," wrote another internet user. A netizen added, "Wow nice great." Another netizen wrote, "Energetic." 

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sharma confessed that she had to beg and cry for getting paid for her work. She said, “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead.” On the work front, Nia was last seen in a special song for the short web series, Hunter. 

Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
