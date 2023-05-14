Watch: Nia Sharma gives perfect inspiration to workout, looks hot flaunting hula hoop skills

Nia Sharma sharing her photos on Instagram

Nia Sharma isn't just a talented actress, but she's a pro in the hula hoop as well. Amid hectic schedules, Nia knows how to maintain fitness through her favourite workout regime, grooving to classy music with hula hooping. A few days ago, Nia Sharma uploaded a reel on her Instagram, showcasing her hula-hooping skills.

Wearing a pink sports bra with a black sports skirt, Nia performed a waist hula hoop while grooving on Vengaboys' We Like To Party. Nia started performing the hula loop from her waistline and she continued playing with the music and balanced the hoop by performing knee hula hooping. Nia shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "My Workout Sundown party …(bring your own hoolahoop). Don’t 90’s songs hit different."

Here's the video

Even after she dropped the hula loop, a sweaty Nia continued grooving to the music. Nia's latest video got over 60K likes and 700 comments. Many netizens dropped heart emojis. "That happy face of yours," wrote another internet user. A netizen added, "Wow nice great." Another netizen wrote, "Energetic."

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sharma confessed that she had to beg and cry for getting paid for her work. She said, “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead.” On the work front, Nia was last seen in a special song for the short web series, Hunter.