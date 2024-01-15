Headlines

Television

Watch: Nazila reacts after Ayesha Khan claims Munawar Faruqui cheated on his wife with her, says 'don't drag my name'

Ayesha Khan recently claimed that Munawar Faruqui cheated on his wife with Nazila.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 08:42 AM IST

article-main
Ayesha Khan, Nazila, Munawar Faruqui
Following a nomination task, Ayesha Khan levied some serious accusations against Munawa Faruqui, prompting a response from him. Intriguingly, in their exchange, both individuals brought up the name of the comedian’s ex-girlfriend Nazila.

During their fight, Ayesha claimed that Munawar cheated on his wife with Nazila. In response to the allegations involving her name, Nazila Sitaishi has now addressed the situation. She said, “Firstly, I don’t agree with whatever is going on but the matter is out of my hands and completely beyond my control. Yes, I have shared the personal details of my life with someone. When I shared it, I was in an emotionally vulnerable state without knowing that in a matter of a few months, it would be on national television.”

She added, “If that was my intention and if that was what I wanted then I would have done it myself. But I have declined all sorts of interviews, I have declined going on the show and the reason behind this is only because I tried to protect my and somebody else’s personal life from being used as entertainment, or for TRP or any other reasons as such. It is really unfair that my name is being dragged into a mess that I have not signed up for and in a place where I am not there to defend myself.”

Social media users have reacted to her response, one of them wrote, “I never really knew nazila wasn't okay with ayesha sharing all the details of her personal life on ntv, and if that's the case. Ayesha is somehow at fault too. But truth has been spoken already.”

The second one said, “you said u never met Ayesha now u saying u were vulnerable and shared things with her without knowing the consequences...girl people supported u for being nice but when things backfired u want everyone to leave u alone u should have called out Ayesha for her hypocrisy... be happy..”

