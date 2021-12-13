Search icon
Watch: Inside Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony bash

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are reportedly getting married with each other on December 14 in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2021, 05:31 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain. The Haldi ceremony for Ankita and Vicky took place on Monday, December 13. Several photos and videos from the couple's Haldi ceremony have gone viral on social media.
 

 

The couple is reportedly getting married on December 14 in Mumbai.

