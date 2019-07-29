Watch: Female fan breaks down on seeing Vijay Deverakonda, his reaction will make you fall harder for him

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is becoming a popular name with every passing day. With his frequent visits to Mumbai, the actor is turning out to be a household name, with more people recognizing his face. All of this began with Arjun Reddy being remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh.

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made Arjun Reddy, helmed Kabir Singh along with Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda came into spotlight. The actor is currently promoting his latest release Dear Comrade all across. He promoted the movie with music festival in Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Vijay took the promotions to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 sets too. The actor was promoting his film on the show hosted by Kamal Haasan, when a sweet moment occured. A female fan, rather a 'rowdy' as he likes to call them, met her idol Vijay Deverakonda and broke into tears. Upon seeing her reaction, Vijay gave her a sweet hug and consoled her and spent few more moments till she calmed down.

Watch the video here:

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, stars Rashmika Mandanna along with Vijay. Even before its release on July 26, Karan Johar announced that he is remaking the film in Hindi. The filmmaker however did not announce the lead actors of the film, and Vijay Deverakonda confirmed he would not be part fo the Hindi remake.