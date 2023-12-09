Headlines

Little girl wakes up next to massive snake, viral video shocks internet

Watch: Did Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi kiss under blanket inside Bigg Boss house? Netizens react

Meet man who is planning to give his Rs 84000 crore wealth to his gardener, he is the heir of...

Congress reviews Assembly poll defeats; says Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh results unexpected, disappointing

Watch: Did Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi kiss under blanket inside Bigg Boss house? Netizens react

The viral video featuring Bigg Boss 17 contestants Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar has invited debate on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi, who are often seen fighting inside the house, were seen getting cozy under the blanket. The video is going viral on social media, and netizens are reacting to it.

Some of the social media users are saying that they have kissed under the blanket, while others say there is a gap between them and they are only talking, doing nothing else. The video is doing rounds on social media. One of the social media users wrote, “Abhishek ne behen bola tha na.” The second one said, “without being in relationship.”

The third one said, “Yr itna to distance h inke bich m or khanzaadi k baal bi itni dur dikhre h...” The fourth one said, “Bigg boss h ? Aslilta fela rakhi h chiiii. Sorry rani chiiiiii.” The fifth one said, “Arre camera angle iss tarah liya hai ki faces na dikhe & lage full face was inside blanket. Kitna gap hai vo nhi dikhega haters ko. Nothing happened. They were just talking or spending time together.”

Earlier, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are the third couple inside the Bigg Boss 17 along with the two married ones, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, and Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The two of them are often seen sharing intimate moments inside the house and the Monday episode saw them kissing each other.

In the episode telecast on Colors TV and streamed on JioCinema on December 4, Bigg Boss shut down the three three makaans of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum and gave the housemates 20 minutes to take out their belongings from the makaans to the mohalla, or the living room. During the process, when the Bigg Boss switched the lights on and off continuously in the last minute, Samarth and Isha were caught kissing each other.

The photo, shared by the popular handle Bigg Boss Tak that shares the updates from the show, is went viral on the social media and invited criticism from the audiences. One of them called it "vulgar and disgusting", while another netizen said, " You guys haven't gone to Big Boss to make love, you both should go to Temptation Island as wild cards."

