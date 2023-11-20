Watch: Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui break down after shocking elimination in Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 might see five eliminations this week, as per reports. New wildcards are also expected to enter the show.

After two weeks without any eviction, Bigg Boss 17 will see a shocking elimination on Monday, as per the new promo shared by Colors TV on their social media accounts. As per the recent reports, there will be five evictions this week in the show and new wildcards will enter. Seeing the latest promo, we can say that these reports could be true.

The new promo sees Bigg Boss asking the contestants inside the Dimaag Makaan, i.e Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal - to name three contestants whom they think has oerstayed their time in the house. The five of them are seen discussing the names of Neil Bhatt, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar and Jigna Vora.

The Bigg Boss then announces that one out of those three will have to make an exit from the house. Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar are then seen breaking down in tears and the promo ends. Munawar Faruqui is seen hugging and closing Navid Sole in the last few seconds, and this has made many netizens assume that Navid will be evicted.

In the comments section of the clip on Instagram, one netizen predicted, "Naved chala gaya ek tarah se theek hai, waise bhi woh kuch kar nahi raha tha (It's good that Navid has left, anyway he wasn't doing anything inside the house)", while another wrote, "Navid ko nikalna chahiye (Navid should be eliminated)."

Meanwhile, as of Sunday's episode, the housemates inside the DIL makaan are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra. The contestants in DUM makaan are Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Khanzaadi, and Navid Sole.



