Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi 'cancels' Abhishek Kumar, says 'maine inko apna accha dost maana tha lekin...'

A couple of episodes ago, Abhishek Kumar had called Khanzaadi his 'sister' after weeks of romancing with her inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Salman Khan invited the cast of Farrey, his niece Alizeh Agnihortri's debut film, on Bigg Boss 17 in the Shanivaar ka Vaar episode on Saturday. The actors Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, and Alizeh went inside the Bigg Boss house and played games with the participants.

The Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan aka Alta Tadavi, who has sung the title track of Farrey, also accompanied them. He asked every contestant to name another housemate he would like to cancel from the game, due to the prevalence of cancel culture these days. When he called Khanzaadi, she cancelled Abhishek Kumar.

Stating her reason, the rapper said in Hindi, "I want to cancel him for his aggressive behaviour. I thought he is my good friend. I shared my personal life with him, including my health issues but he made a mockery of them." The Udaariyaan actor replied back to her, "I will make your life hell dificult here now, wait and watch." A couple of episodes ago, Abhishek Kumar had called Khanzaadi his 'sister' after weeks of romancing with her inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

The fifth week in Bigg Boss 17 had Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider, Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai, Khanzaadi, and Abhishek nominated for eviction. But in a surprising twist, MC Stan announced that there will be no eviction this week. As per reports, makers are planning to evic five contestants next week and bring in new wildcards to pump up the show.

Meanwhile, this week also saw the reshuffling of the contestants inside the three makaans in the Bigg Boss house. Now, the housemates staying inside the DIL makaan are Abhishek, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ankita, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra. Vicky Jain, Sunny, Arun Srikanth Mashetteyare, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag have been shifted in the DIMAAG makaan. The contestants in DUM makaan are Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Khanzaadi, and Navid Sole.



READ | Anupam Kher offered his directorial debut to the three Khans, movie became biggest flop, he never made another film