Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan were offered this film, they didn't agree, movie became one of the biggest flops

This is the only film directed by Anupam Kher in his career. It eventually starred Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Fardeen Khan as the three main leads.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan are the three biggest superstars in the Hindi cinema at the moment. However, the three of them haven't starred together in a single film in their entire career. But it was in the early 2000s when a seasoned actor approached the Khans for his directorial debut, but none of them agreed.

This actor was Anupam Kher and the film was the family drama Om Jai Jagadish. Kher wanted Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir to play the three brothers in his film and went on to Yash Raj Studios to produce the film. The production house said that they would only agree to put in their money if Anupam is able to make all the three superstars sign the film.

The Saaraansh actor had even bigger dreams as he also wanted Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Kajol as the three main actresses in his movie. He went on to all the six stars, but none of them eventually agreed to do Om Jai Jagadish citing date issues. Anupam almost cancelled his plans to become a director, until Vashu Bhagnani came in to his rescue and decided to produce the film, without any conditions.

Om Jai Jagadish was finally made in 2002 with Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Fardeen Khan as the three brothers, and Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar, and Tara Sharma as the three female leads. The film turned out to be a massive failure as it collected only Rs 8.56 crore gross in India and Rs 3.74 crore gross from the overseas markers, resulting in the overall collection of just Rs 12.30 crore globally (as per Bollywood Hungama). Anupam Kher has never directed a film since then.



