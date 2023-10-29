Vishal Aditya Singh finds 'new friend' on Chand Jalne Laga, and it's not Kanika Mann but...

Vishal Aditya Singh has found a new friend on his latest show, Chand Jalne Laga, and he is amazed by the understanding and the bond he shares with his buddy co-star

Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann's new show Chand Jalne Laga has started with positive responses from the audience. The fresh pairing of Kanika Mann (portraying Tara), and Vishal Aditya Singh, (portraying Dev) in the lead roles has made a mark on the audience. While the show continues to capture Dev and Tara’s quest to unite again, actor Vishal Aditya Singh finds a new friend on the sets of Chand Jalne Laga. It’s a horse named Badshah!

Vishal's horse-riding skills came in handy as Dev, the character he plays in this new show, is a man with a unique gift for understanding horses. In the storyline, Dev and Badshah share a special bond, and serendipitously, this reel friendship turns real. Vishal clicked with Badshah, and the two are inseparable both on-screen and off-screen.

Talking about his friendship with Badshah, Vishal Aditya Singh says, “I love animals, and I was excited to shoot scenes with Badshah. When I had my first encounter with him, I knew he was special and had a different character trait. I feel this horse is very smart and anticipates the needs of others. He enjoys snacking on channa and jaggery. It felt to me that he knew when we were acting and when we weren't. He listens carefully to me whenever I talk to him. And what blew my mind were his expressions. He is my favourite co-star on the set and I'm glad that I found a friend in this beautiful creature through the show. I want to thank the viewers for pouring their love on this fairytale romance."

About Chand Jalne Laga

In the backdrop of a scenic vineyard, the love story begins with Dev and Tara, who are inseparable as kids. Dev has the unique gift of understanding horses and works as a stable boy for a wealthy Zamindar family, and Tara is its caged princess, who fears nearly everything. Both find solace in each other’s presence. As grown-ups, their paths cross after being separated by a huge misunderstanding, both having undergone a massive transformation.