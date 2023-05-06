Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy dance in hot pink bralette, low waist pants burns the internet, watch

Nia Sharma's dance in hot pink bralette, low waist pants burns the internet

TV star Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most glamorous actresses of small screen in India and Nia Sharma has succeeded in carving a niche for herself in Indian entertainment industry with her superb acting skills. Nia Sharma is a superb dancer too and she is very famous for her hot and sexy dance moves. Nia Sharma is highly active on social media and she keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram.

Nia Sharma enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and this is the reason why most of her dance videos go viral within no time. Now, Nia Sharma has shared a dance video in which she is showing her hot and sexy moves and the video is now breaking the internet.

In the video, we can see Nia Sharma dancing with a girl and it would not be wrong to say that Nia has stolen the show with her sensuous and sexy moves. Nia Sharma is wearing a hot pink bralette and she has paired it with low-waisted black pants. The actress has opted for minimal makeup.

Watch the viral video here:

Sharing the video, Simranjat wrote, “Throwing Some Sass Around Like Confetti with @niasharma9.”

Choreographed by : @simranjat_” She added, “#simranjat #niasharma #raatkanasha #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro #reels #instagram #trendingreels #trend #explore #feature”

On the work front, Nia Sharma will next be seen in supernatural thriller series, “Naagin 6.” Besides Naagin 6, Nia Sharma will also be seen in the upcoming web series “Jamai 2.0 Season 2.”