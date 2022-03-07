Viral video: ‘Hunarbaaz’ contestant lets jeep run over him during act, Hema Malini watches in shock

Hema Malini, who appeared as a guest on ‘Hunarbaaz’ this weekend for a Mother's Day special show, was taken aback when a participant performed perilous stunts on stage. Tipu Pehalwan demonstrated his strength by doing a series of tough stunts, leaving the actor awestruck, concerned, and startled.

Tipu began his show by raising a heavy bicycle from a wooden stand using only his mouth. He then fell on the ground while members of his crew applied ice to his chest and then smashed it with a massive hammer. His third stunt had him lying on the stage bare-chested as a member of his group drove a jeep over him.

Hema sat there, stunned, with her palm near her heart and a worried expression on her face as Tipu lifted the bicycle. When the ice slab was broken over him, she put both hands on her cheeks. When a jeep drove over the participant, the actor screamed in fear. As they witnessed Tipu perform his antics, Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar appeared startled.

Hema recreated her iconic Sholay sequence, which was initially filmed on her and her husband Dharmendra, in another trailer for the episode. Mithun Chakraborty played Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in the show. "Ha babuji, kaha jaaoge?" Hema queried Mithun as she sat atop a makeshift tanga (horse-drawn carriage) that had been set up on the stage for the act. Belapur? Naampur? Fathegarh? Ramgarh? "Tell me where you need to go."