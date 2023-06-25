Search icon
Vijay Varma trolled for advising to watch Lust Stories 2 with family, netizens say 'ghar se beghar karne ka plan hai'

In the new promo, Vijay Varma asked viewers to watch Lust Stories "khulam-khula, sab ke saath, popcorn bana kar," and netizens are miffed with the promotional video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

Vijay Varma trolled for advising to watch Lust Stories 2 with family, netizens say 'ghar se beghar karne ka plan hai'
Photo of Vijay Varma with a still from Lust Stories 2

Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Neena Gupta-starrer erotic drama anthology movie, Lust Stories 2, will soon stream on Netflix. The actors are promoting the film with the media and on their social media handles. However, one of the promotional videos has not gone down well with the netizens. 

The content provider shared a video of Vijay Varma, who is paired opposite Tamannaah in Sujoy Ghosh-directed movie, and in the video, he suggests viewers not to watch Lust Stories by fast-forwarding the intimate scenes. He asks netizens to be open about sex and watch their film with their family, without any fear or shame. He further says, "Sab lust hi hai. Sabne feel kiya hai. Aapke matashri-pitashri, dada-dadi (Your mom-dad, grandpa-granny), uncle-aunty, bees, butterflies, Raj and Simran. Toh iss baar khulam-khula, sab ke saath baith ke dekhe (Lust Stories 2), popcorn bana kar " 

Watch the promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

As soon as the video was shared, many netizens found it distasteful, and insensible about how Vijay and team Lust Stories 2 are promoting their film. An internet user wrote, "Bhai mere ghar mein protection ka ad aata hai toh Ghar ke mard uthke chale jaate hain, tere liye lust stories dekhun main?" Another internet user wrote, "Such shitty series thrown on the face of Indian society. Selling soft porn in the name of content with no entertainment value to it." A netizen wrote, "Even Western culture is not so much modern to watch such series with parents." Another netizen wrote, "Vijay Verma wants me to be homeless." One of the netizens wrote, "Ghar se beghar karne ka plan hai." 

On June 21, Netflix released the trailer of the much-awaited sequel Lust Stories 2 on YouTube. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, Lust Stories 2 cast includes Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma. Produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 29th June.

 

