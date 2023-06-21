Search icon
Lust Stories 2 trailer: Vijay Varma, Tamannaah sizzle on-screen; granny Neena Gupta steals the show

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's chemistry in Lust Stories 2 steals the heart of the audience.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

The much-awaited trailer of Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Vijay Varma, and Neena Gupta's movie Lust Stories 2 is finally out. After the success of Netflix's Lust Stories starring Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Manisha Koirala, Randeep Jha, Neil Bhoopalam, Sanjay Kapoor and others, the makers are back with a new cast, directors and new lust stories. The trailer of Lust Stories 2 has left fans excited about the movie

On Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer of the much-awaited sequel Lust Stories 2 on YouTube. Vijay Varma will be seen playing the role of a married man who has an extramarital affair with Tamannaah Bhatia. The fiery chemistry between the duo is being loved by the fans who can't wait to see them together on-screen. However, Neena Gupta who is essaying the role of 'cool' granny plays a cupid in Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi's 'lust story' and steals the show with her part. Mrunal and Angad have sex before marriage as instructed by their granny. Kajol and Tillotama explore their hidden desires in the movie.

 

Fans were intrigued to see the trailer of Lust Stories 2 and are left excited to watch their favorite stars exploring their hidden desires in the movie, One of the comments read, "The trailer looks awesome." Another wrote, "Waiting for Tamannaah Bhatia and Neena ma'am." Another fan wrote, "Lust Stories is already a hit after taking Tamannaah Bhatia in it." another comment read, "Vijay Varma's acting and voice are best." Complimenting Kajol's look in the film, one of the fans commented, "Damn Kajol is looking so beautiful. Can't wait." another fan commented, "Tamannaah and Vijay look so perfect together." 

=Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, Lust Stories 2 cast includes Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma. Produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 29th June.

