Urfi Javed turns toilet paper into outfit with sister Asfi Javed's help, netizens slam her: 'Iske upar koi...'

Asfi Javed- Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed can turn anything or everything into an outfit. After turning clips, brooches, rope, red tape, and kiwis, Urfi took her 'unique' fashion statement to a new level by making an outfit from toilet paper. Urfi has made a top, and a short skirt from toilet paper and her sister Asfi Javed helped her.

Uorfi shared a reel on her Instagram that includes her latest look and a guest appearance by Asfi. In the video, a panicked Asfi is heard asking for tissue papers that she bought recently. Then she realises and asks, "Urfi aayi thi kya (Urfi was here?)" The reel jumps to Urfi Javed, flaunting her new costume made from toilet paper. Urfi shared the video with the caption, "Made from toilet paper yes! Guest appearance @_asfi."

Here's the video

Since last year, Urfi has been netizens' favourite target. Internet users love to troll her, but she has also created a fanbase. There is a specific section of users who support her unique ideas. A user wrote, "Ab to Stop kar do ye Jahalat, ramzan ka pak mahina chal raha hai (Stop this stupidity, Ramzan's is going on)" Another user shared his disgust and said, "Abh toilet paper bhii (now with toilet paper as well)." A netizen wrote, "Hahaha.....that's the talent no one can have except of urf7i." Another netizen added, "I want to see mom doing guest appearance." Another netizen joked, "Iske upar koi pani dal do (someone pours water on it)."

On March 23, Urfi stunned netizens by dropping a cryptic post that hints about her relationship. On Thursday, Urfi shared a post on Twitter with a photo of a large poster card placed in a room beside a flower vase. The card has a message in golden font, saying, "He Said Yes!!!." Uorfi shared the image with a heart emoji on the top of the photo. She shared the photo without any caption. On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14.