'He said yes': Urfi Javed's cryptic post hints at relationship, netizens wonder who 'he' could be

Urfi Javed

After surprising the netizens with her unique fashion statements, Uorfi, aka Urfi Javed, astonished the internet user when she shared a post that challenged her relationship status. On Thursday, Urfi shared a post on Twitter with a photo of a large poster card placed in a room beside a flower vase. The card has a message in golden font, saying, "He Said Yes!!!." Uorfi shared the image with a heart emoji on the top of the photo. She shared the photo without any caption.

Here's the post

As usual, Urfi's latest post have left netizens in shock. The social media users have dropped some mean comments on her photo. A user dropped a meme that says, "Nahi milega." Another user wrote, "ab sabke samne mera naam mat le dena yar (don't disclose the name)." A few netizens said, "All the best to him." A user joked, "Should I wear clothes was the question." Another netizen wrote, "What did you ask." A few netizens congratulated her.

Earlier, Urfi Javed was romantically involved with television actor Paras Kalnawat. But the two ended their relationship soon. On the personal front, the actress was dating Anupamaa star Paras Kalnawat who is one of the most popular television actors. However, they parted ways after dating for a few days. As per Telly Chakkar, Urfi stated, “I wanted to break up with him one month after we got together. He was a kid. He was very possessive. He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn't going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn't have.” On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14.