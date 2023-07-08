Urfi Javed slams Ameesha Patel over her 'OTT full of homosexuality' remark, says 'not getting work for 25 years made...'

Still of Urfi Javed and Ameesha Patel

Urfi Javed reacted to Ameesha Patel's comment about the OTT platform, calling it 'unsafe' for kids as it promotes 'lesbianism'. Urfi shared the clip of Ameesha's recent interview, where she shared her opinion about the digital world on her Instagram story, and expressed her discontent strongly.

Sharing the clip of her social media, Urfi wrote, "What is exactly gayism, lesbianism? Keep your children away from it. So when she said Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai she meant only straight people." Uorfi further called out celebrities for having little to no knowledge about sensitive topics, and mocked Patel's fizzled-out career, "Public figures speaking without educating themselves on sensitive topics really irks me. Not getting work for 25 years made her into a very bitter person."

Here's the story of Urfi

A few days back, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel talked about the content streaming on the OTT platform and said, “People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you want your kids to watch.”

She further added what the audience is missing in today’s cinema and said, “Indians couldn’t travel that much, we didn’t have that much fashion. Everything that you wanted was through cinema… We didn’t even have an organized music industry. You depended on film music; costumes, fashion, everything came from cinema, and I think people are missing that essence. Gadar, they feel, is an answer to that.” Ameesha Patel will be making her comeback on big screen with the much-awaited Gadar 2. The Sunny Deol-starrer will release in cinemas on August 11.