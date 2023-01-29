Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for her latest bizarre outfit, netizens say 'iska boycott kab shuru hoga'

Urfi Javed/Twitter

The social media sensation Urfi Javed is back at what she does best - wearing bizarre outfits to grab eyeballs and getting brutally trolled in the process. The same happened on Sunday, January 29, when the actress dropped her photo and video wearing a white bikini with an entangled rope around her body.

She dropped a reel on her Instagram with the caption, "When sparks fly around you!" and shared a photo on her Twitter handle with just an angel emoji. Soon, she was mercilessly trolled on both social media platforms from left, right, and center for her weird dressing sense.

One user wrote, "Iska boycott kab shuru hoga (When will her boycott start)", referencing to the #BoycottBollywood trend over multiple films in the recent past such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, Vikram Vedha, Liger, Brahmastra, and even Pathaan.

Another netizen called her "Besharam aurat (shameless woman)", while another commented, "Yeh kya baat hui Urfi didi, aapne mere ghar se pipe chori kar li hai, yeh toh gandi baat hai na (What is this Urfi sister, so wrong for you to have stolen pipe from my home)". Multiple other users were left wondering what exactly Urfi has worn.

After appearing in cameos in multiple shows, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot in 2021. She was recently seen in the reality dating show MTV Splitsvilla X4, hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani, in which she entered as the 'Mischief Maker'.

Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her semi-nude photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her social media, she only has around forty lakhs followers on Instagram and more than a lakh and fifty thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.



