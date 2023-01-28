Urfi Javed distributes prasad in Gurudwara in viral video, shocked netizens ask 'meri aankhein toh kharab nahi ho gayi'

Urfi Javed/Viral Bhayani Instagram

The social media sensation Urfi Javed remains in news due to her outlandish outfits and bizarre dressing sense. However, on Saturday, January 28, the actress shocked her fans and followers when she visited a Gurudwara in Andheri, Mumbai wearing a traditional black salwar and suit.

The video, which has been shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his social media handles, has left the netizens astonished. In the clip, the Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania actress can be seen entering the Gurudwara and distributing prasad to the people at the religious site.

Reacting to the video, one netizen wrote, "Meri aankhein toh kharab nahi ho gayi? (Are my eyes okay?)", while another comment read, "Ruko ek sec, me apni aankhein saaf kar lun! Pata nhi mujhe Urfi poore kapde me dikh rhi hai aaj (Wait for a second, let me wash my eyes! I can't believe I am seeing Urfi in full clothes)".

"Ye kapde galti se pehen liye Urfi ne (Urfi mistakenly wore these clothes)", wrote another netizen. Several people made similar comments such as, "Aaj insaan lag rahi hai (Today, she is looking like a human)". Criticising her show-off, an Instagram user commented, "Nautanki hai, kal phir naked aa jaaegi (She is a drama queen, will again come naked tomorrow)".

After appearing in cameos in multiple shows, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot in 2021. She was recently seen in the reality dating show MTV Splitsvilla X4, hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani, in which she entered as the 'Mischief Maker'.



