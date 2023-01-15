Urfi Javed burns the internet with her bold-sexy attire, netizens say 'Chitra is burning'

File Photo

On Sunday, TV star and social media sensation Urfi Javed burned the internet when she dropped her sexy video in a bold revealing outfit on social media. She can be seen wearing a unqiue blue attire in the photo.

Sharing the photo, she dropped a rainbow emoji. In no time, the video went viral and netizens strated reacting to it. One of them wrote, “Every woman has the wings of freedom, only she needs to spread them and make her dreams come true, well done Urfi sis.” The second one said, “Asli Pathan to ye hai, baaki sab to fraud hai.” The third one said, “Chitra is burning.” The fourth one said, “More power to you.” I like the lipstick shade.”

Recently, Urfi Javed gave a befitting reply to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Kishor for her alleged remarks on the actress' immodest dress sense and filed a complaint against her. She asked the BJP leader to first go and learn about ancient Hindu culture before accusing her of spreading nudity.

Taking to Twitter, Uorfi wrote that Hindus were liberal, and educated and women were allowed to choose their clothes. Notably, a complaint was lodged against Uorfi by Wagh for "indulging in nudity publicly". On Sunday, she tweeted, "This is how ancient Hindu women used to dress. Hindus were liberal, educated, women were allowed to choose their clothes, actively participated in sports, politics."

This is how ancient Hindu women used to dress . Hindus were liberal , educated , women were allowed to choose their clothes , actively participated in sports, politics . They were sex and females body positive people. Go learn about Bhartiya Sanskriti first. pic.twitter.com/IeH1tHcEFG — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 14, 2023

"They were sex and females body positive people. Go learn about Bhartiya Sanskriti first," she added. On January 4, the BJP leader took to Twitter and slammed Urfi Javed for her dressing sense and asked if the women's commission would do anything to it or not. "Half-naked women walk openly on the streets. Why is the Women's Commission itself not taking notice of this? The protest is not against Uorfi but against the attitude of walking around openly in public places. And yes...the women's commission will do anything or not?" Wagh tweeted in Marathi.

In another tweet in Marathi, she wrote, "Actions are not needed.. Is it the culture of our Maharashtra to walk naked in public places? Does @Maha_MahilaAyog support Urfi's display of body in Bhar Road in Mumbai which is very disgusting?" A day after Wagh filed her complaint with Mumbai police against Uorfi Javed on her attire, the latter on January 2 hit back at the BJP leader who accused her of 'roaming on the streets in vulgar outfits' seeking police action against her. (With inputs from ANI)

