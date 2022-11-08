Meet Urfi Javed's family consisting of her three glamorous sisters, beautiful mother, and cute brother

Urfi Javed and her family/Instagram

Urfi Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, is a viral sensation as her reels and videos often break the internet. The popular television actress keeps experimenting with her clothes and her fashion choices, ranging from wearing a dress made up of bandages to making a dress entirely of blades.

Let's have a look at Urfi's family consisting of her three glamourous sisters Urusa Javed, Asfi Javed, and Dolly Javed, a beautiful mother Zakiya Sultana, her cute little brother Sameer Aslam, and her estranged father Ifru Javed. The Meri Durga actress avoids talking about her family members, though sometimes she has opened up about her abusive father in her interviews.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Urfi Javed said, "I didn’t have my family’s support. My family blamed me, I was victim-blamed. My relatives went so far as to call me a p*rn star. They wanted me to check my bank account, expecting to find crores. My father was physically and mentally abusive, and that torture lasted two years. I couldn’t remember my own name, people said such nasty things about me. No girl should go through what I went through".

Urfi's sisters also keep sharing their stylish photos on their Instagram accounts as the three of them are social media bloggers with thousands of followers. Urfi's mother Zakiya also drops pictures with her children on her own Instagram handle. Here are some of the attractive pictures of Zakiya Sultana, Urusa Javed, Asfi Javed, and Dolly Javed.

Born in Lucknow in a conservative Muslim family, Urfi celebrated her 25th birthday in October this year. Due to her revealing clothes, more often than not, the Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania actress lands herself into controversies and is often trolled on social media too.