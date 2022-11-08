Search icon
Meet Urfi Javed's family consisting of her three glamorous sisters, beautiful mother, and cute brother

Here's everything you need to know about Urfi Javed's family including her estranged father with whom she has ended her relationship.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 11:07 PM IST

Urfi Javed and her family/Instagram

Urfi Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, is a viral sensation as her reels and videos often break the internet. The popular television actress keeps experimenting with her clothes and her fashion choices, ranging from wearing a dress made up of bandages to making a dress entirely of blades.

Let's have a look at Urfi's family consisting of her three glamourous sisters Urusa Javed, Asfi Javed, and Dolly Javed, a beautiful mother Zakiya Sultana, her cute little brother Sameer Aslam, and her estranged father Ifru Javed. The Meri Durga actress avoids talking about her family members, though sometimes she has opened up about her abusive father in her interviews.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Urfi Javed said, "I didn’t have my family’s support. My family blamed me, I was victim-blamed. My relatives went so far as to call me a p*rn star. They wanted me to check my bank account, expecting to find crores. My father was physically and mentally abusive, and that torture lasted two years. I couldn’t remember my own name, people said such nasty things about me. No girl should go through what I went through".

Born in Lucknow in a conservative Muslim family, Urfi celebrated her 25th birthday in October this year. Due to her revealing clothes, more often than not, the Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania actress lands herself into controversies and is often trolled on social media too.

