Urfi Javed admits she wears semi-nude outfits for 'attention,' defends her fashion choices: 'What's wrong with it?'

Urfi Javed

Social media sensation Urfi Javed has never failed to attract eyeballs with her semi-nude outfits. With her unique fashion statements, the Splitsvilla 14 contestant has equally earned controversies and hatred as well.

The ongoing fight between Urfi and politician Chitra Wagh has affected Urfi to such an extent that she moved to The Maharashtra State Commission for Women. The commission asked Mumbai Police to look into Urfi's request for security. However, Urfi still believes in living her life with a 'devil may care' attitude.

While interacting with Etimes, Urfi finally admits that she wears such outfits for attention. Defending her fashion choices, Urfi says, "Who decides what’s right and what’s not? Celebs say I am doing all this for attention... Yes, I am doing it for attention. This industry is all about getting popularity and getting attention, so what is wrong with it then?"

Javed further adds that she's just a 25-year-old who has done nothing wrong and people are making her out to be a criminal. Urfi even asserted that they are complaining about her clothes but, they are not willing to say anything to those who have been threatening her with murder and rape. "These people don’t have a problem with my clothing, they are just here to get some attention by using my name." Urfi says.

Urfi Javed has once again landed herself into controversy due to her revealing fashion choices. Chitra Wagh, the State President of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha, has filed a police complaint against the television actress for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai.'

Urfi has reacted strongly to the whole matter as she put up multiple stories on her Instagram account on Sunday, January 1, against Chitra. In her first Story, she wrote, "I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go jail right now if you disclose your and your family members' assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never seen you doing anything for those women Mrs Chitra Wagh." On the work front, Urfi is currently seen in Splitsvilla 14.