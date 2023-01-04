'People are making me suicidal': Urfi Javed hits back at Chitra Wagh for lodging police complaint against her

Urfi Javed-Chitra Wagh

Chitra Wagh, the State President of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha, filed a police complaint against the television actress, and social media sensation Urfi Javed for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai.' Now, Urfi has again taken a dig at Chitra and even mocked her political career.

In a series of Instagram stories, she even shared her feeling about the hatred or backlash she's receiving from the political personality and stated that people are making her suicidal. At first, Urfi took a dig at Wagh's career, and wrote, "Chitra Wagh, the State President of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha, has filed a police complaint against the television actress for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai."

Later, she posted another story about her feeling about Chitra's action, and stated, "I know it's quite dangerous uploading stuff against politicians but then these people are making me suicidal anyway so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them But again hi I didn't start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f*****g reason."

Here are the stories

This is not the first time when Uorfi reacted or share her discontent about Wagh. Earlier, Urfi has reacted strongly to the whole matter as she put up multiple stories on her Instagram account on Sunday, January 1, against Chitra. In her first Story, she wrote, "I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go jail right now if you disclose your and your family members' assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never seen you doing anything for those women Mrs Chitra Wagh."

In her next Story which Urfi even put on her Twitter handle, she wrote, "Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician! Bc asli kaam nahi hai in politicians k Paas? Are these politicians, lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail. The definition of vulgarity, nudity defers from person to person. Unless my nipples and my vagina is seen, you can't send me to jail." Currently, Urfi is be seen in Splitsvilla 14.