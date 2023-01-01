Search icon
Urfi Javed reacts to BJP leader Chitra Wagh's police complaint against her: 'Asli kaam nahi hai politicians ke paas'

Chitra Wagh has filed a police complaint against Urfi Javed for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 06:30 PM IST

Urfi Javed-Chitra Wagh/Twitter

Urfi Javed has once again landed herself into controversy due to her revealing fashion choices. Chitra Wagh, the State President of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha, has filed a police complaint against the television actress for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai.'

Urfi has reacted strongly to the whole matter as she put up multiple stories on her Instagram account on Sunday, January 1, against Chitra. In her first Story, she wrote, "I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go jail right now if you disclose your and your family members' assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never seen you doing anything for those women Mrs Chitra Wagh."

Urfi1

In her next Story which Urfi even put on her Twitter handle, she wrote, "Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician! Bc asli kaam nahi hai in politicians k Paas? Are these politicians, lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail. The definition of vulgarity, nudity defers from person to person. Unless my nipples and my vagina is seen, you can't send me to jail."

"These people are only doing this for media attention. I got some better ideas for you Chitra Wagh, how about doing something against human trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars (which are still very much there), how about something against illegal prostitution which again exists everywhere in Mumbai", she concluded her attack against the BJP leader.

