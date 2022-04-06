Tejasswi Prakash sets internet ablaze in sequinned dress featuring deep neckline

Tejasswi Prakash, the Bigg Boss 15 winner, looked lovely in a sequined black gown at the Femina Awards on Tuesday. Her black gown had an extremely low neckline. A thigh-high slit bottom finished off the look, revealing her toned legs. Tejasswi wore her hair in a middle parting and accessorised with diamond earrings to complement her attire.

Tejasswi Prakash upped the ante by arriving in her new Audi automobile at the prize ceremony. She was seen driving to the event in a beautiful gown and high heels. With high heels, the Naagin 6 actor completed her oh-so-glamorous ensemble.

Tejasswi Prakash on Tuesday bought a brand new Audi Q7. She went with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra to receive the luxurious car. Pictures of her buying the car, and posing with the new toy are going viral on Instagram.





In an interview with HT, Tejasswi opened up about her marriage plans with Karan. She said that they are concentrating on our work. They haven't got the opportunity to speak (about the wedding). And these aren't topics that can be discussed over the phone. They need to find the time, and then, if necessary, they can sort something out. Kundraa has informed everyone that we would be doing something in March (the wedding). March has grown in importance since then. "March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married?" people ask.



She added that he wanted to marry in March. “But we didn’t know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn’t popped the question. So, I keep taunting him.”

A few days ago, Karan disclosed to RJ Siddharth Kannan that he and Teja have talked marriage. He added, “Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it),” he said. When asked is ready to tick the marriage box with the ‘Naagin 6’ actress, Karan said, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss)”.